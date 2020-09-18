news

Health Board: 36 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed over last 24 hours ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Testing kit for the COVID-19 virus.
Testing kit for the COVID-19 virus. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Thirty-six new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in Estonia over the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) announced on Friday. The 14-day average is 26.94 per 100,000 inhabitants.

According to data from the population registry, 12 cases were discovered in Ida-Viru County, 10 in Harju County, four in Tartu County, one in Põlva County and one in Saare County. The remaining eight cases had no data in the population registry.

In the period of September 16-17, three cases were traced back to travelers returning from Germany and Ukraine, ten cases had to do with contact with a previously infected person.

The 14-day average infection rate is 26.94 per 100,000 inhabitants. An estimated 358 cases are currently active in Estonia.

There are 23 people currently receiving treatment with 3 patients on ventilation. Four people are in intensive care, as of Friday morning.

A total of 2,178 tests were analyzed in Estonia over the last 24 hours, the largest number on a single day since the outbreak of coronavirus started in Estonia. There have been 182,635 tests conducted in total since the start of March.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which provides detailed data in Estonian, Russian and English.

Northern region

Of the 10 cases diagnosed in Harju County (seven in Tallinn), four are connected to contact with a previously infected person. The remaining cases are under further investigation.

The Northern Regional Department is monitoring four active outbreaks, 17 cases connected to the outbreak at football club Nõmme Kalju, 25 from an outbreak at Gourmet Coffee and eight cases connected to an outbreak at Männi kindergarten in Tallinn.

The so-called music outbreak was cleared but replaced by an outbreak at Lasnamäe High School, consisting of seven infected people.

Eastern region

Of the 12 new cases diagnosed in Ida-Viru County, six are traced back to close contact with someone previously infected and the remaining six cases are under further investigation.

In total, there are eight active outbreaks in Eastern Estonia, the largest of which consists of 57 cases at the Estonia mine. An outbreak connected to a traveler from the United Kingdom consists of 16 people and there are nine in the Ojamaa mine outbreak.

There are six people connected to an outbreak at work in Kohtla-Järve and 17 cases with an outbreak at work in Sillamäe. Another 23 cases are connected to the so-called acquaintance outbreak and another eight at a school outbreak.

The Eastern Region is monitoring 485 people, of which 96 are confirmed for the novel coronavirus.

Southern region

The four cases diagnosed in Tartu County (one in Tartu) are traced back to a funeral. According to data from the population registry, the case found in Põlva was transferred to the Northern Regional Department as the person actually lives in Tallinn.

There are three active outbreaks in Southern Estonia: Võru birthday (22 infected), Italy travel group (nine infected), funeral outbreak (six infected).

The Southern Regional Department is monitoring 135 people, of which 44 have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The one discovered case in Saare County is traced to travel from Spain. There are 42 people being monitored in Western Estonia with nine people infected with the novel coronavirus.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:29

Reform Party proposes scholarships for 10 Belarusian students

16:04

Estonia, 16 counties propose independent OSCE mission to Belarus

15:33

SDE holding Tallinn bike ride to highlight city's cyclist danger spots

15:16

Gallery: Storm Aila hits Estonia

15:01

Flights to Norway, Sweden could be canceled from Saturday

14:52

Analysis: Fewer than 7 percent of ERR's news stories are original

14:20

Tallinn to limit nighttime alcohol sales starting next fall

13:52

Hiiumaa requests additional ferry to cover summer traveler peak

13:51

Government still debating support for tourism industry

13:26

Survey: Number of Russian citizens seeing Estonia as hostile at 15-year low

13:10

AK: Martin Helme defense proposal possibly linked to overseas defense firm

12:51

Scientific council: COVID-19 patients could live in hotels while infected

12:24

Health Board: Limiting alcohol sales is the right choice

11:56

WRC Rally Turkey: Tänak looking to repeat his victory from 2018

11:36

MP: Time will tell whether von der Leyen's plan will lead to action

11:11

State road management requires €2.16 billion in investments over 10 years

11:07

Health Board: 36 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed over last 24 hours

10:45

Justice chancellor: Closing schools without scientific basis not allowed

10:16

Statistics: Dwelling Price Index fell in second quarter

10:13

11,500 households' power restored after Storm Alia, thousands still cut off Updated

err news turns 10

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: