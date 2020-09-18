Health Board: 36 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed over last 24 hours

Thirty-six new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in Estonia over the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) announced on Friday. The 14-day average is 26.94 per 100,000 inhabitants.

According to data from the population registry, 12 cases were discovered in Ida-Viru County, 10 in Harju County, four in Tartu County, one in Põlva County and one in Saare County. The remaining eight cases had no data in the population registry.

In the period of September 16-17, three cases were traced back to travelers returning from Germany and Ukraine, ten cases had to do with contact with a previously infected person.

The 14-day average infection rate is 26.94 per 100,000 inhabitants. An estimated 358 cases are currently active in Estonia.

There are 23 people currently receiving treatment with 3 patients on ventilation. Four people are in intensive care, as of Friday morning.

A total of 2,178 tests were analyzed in Estonia over the last 24 hours, the largest number on a single day since the outbreak of coronavirus started in Estonia. There have been 182,635 tests conducted in total since the start of March.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which provides detailed data in Estonian, Russian and English.

Northern region

Of the 10 cases diagnosed in Harju County (seven in Tallinn), four are connected to contact with a previously infected person. The remaining cases are under further investigation.

The Northern Regional Department is monitoring four active outbreaks, 17 cases connected to the outbreak at football club Nõmme Kalju, 25 from an outbreak at Gourmet Coffee and eight cases connected to an outbreak at Männi kindergarten in Tallinn.

The so-called music outbreak was cleared but replaced by an outbreak at Lasnamäe High School, consisting of seven infected people.

Eastern region

Of the 12 new cases diagnosed in Ida-Viru County, six are traced back to close contact with someone previously infected and the remaining six cases are under further investigation.

In total, there are eight active outbreaks in Eastern Estonia, the largest of which consists of 57 cases at the Estonia mine. An outbreak connected to a traveler from the United Kingdom consists of 16 people and there are nine in the Ojamaa mine outbreak.

There are six people connected to an outbreak at work in Kohtla-Järve and 17 cases with an outbreak at work in Sillamäe. Another 23 cases are connected to the so-called acquaintance outbreak and another eight at a school outbreak.

The Eastern Region is monitoring 485 people, of which 96 are confirmed for the novel coronavirus.

Southern region

The four cases diagnosed in Tartu County (one in Tartu) are traced back to a funeral. According to data from the population registry, the case found in Põlva was transferred to the Northern Regional Department as the person actually lives in Tallinn.

There are three active outbreaks in Southern Estonia: Võru birthday (22 infected), Italy travel group (nine infected), funeral outbreak (six infected).

The Southern Regional Department is monitoring 135 people, of which 44 have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The one discovered case in Saare County is traced to travel from Spain. There are 42 people being monitored in Western Estonia with nine people infected with the novel coronavirus.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

