Health Board: 68 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed

68 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 3,946 tests taken - a rate of 1.7 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board announced. Estonia's infection rate per 100,000 people over 14 days has now dropped below 100 (97.59).

According to data from the population registry, there were 23 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Harju County, 17 of those cases were in Tallinn.

Ten cases each were diagnosed in Rapla and Ida-Viru counties, nine cases were found in Pärnu County. Three cases each were discovered in Tartu and Viljandi counties, two cases each went to Valga and Lääne-Viru counties and one case each was found in Põlva and Võru counties.

There was no information in the population registry for four of the cases registered.

In total, 507,923 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 307,488 of them having already received their second dose. 9,574 vaccine doses were administered since Tuesday morning.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 97.59, data from the Health Board shows.

A 62-year old man died over the last 24 hours. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,265 people in Estonia in total.

74 people receiving treatment in hospital, 10 in intensive care

As of Wednesday morning, 74 people are receiving treatment in hospital with six under assisted breathing. There are 10 patients in intensive care. The average age of hospitalized patients is 69 years, 73 percent of all hospitalized patients are older than 60.

A total of 3,946 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 68 returning positive and 3,878 negative – a positive rate of 1.7 percent.

There have been 1,458,647 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 130,310 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

125,191 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 42,855 (34.2 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 82,336 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable issue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

