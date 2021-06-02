Vaccination centers hope for state help in covering maintenance costs

COVID-19 vaccination organizing work group wants the City of Tallinn to support covering the maintenance costs of the vaccination centers located at the Sõle sports center and Tondiraba ice rink.

The first center is planned to be opened on June 8 in the Tondiraba ice rink and to stay open until August 4. The facility at the Sõle sports center is due to be opened on June 21 and kept open until September 5.

The maintenance costs of one center comes to around €4,000 a week, and the state hopes that Tallinn will help to cover the costs.

Head of the state vaccination working group, Marek Seer, says that 7,000 doses is a maximum amount for one week, while the exact number of doses will be clear when the delivery specifics are known.

The state is ready to ensure an additional vaccination capacity of 5,000 doses a week in cooperation with private health care partners.

"Agreements have been made with five service providers that are ready to vaccinate in the desired amount with prior notice," Seer said.

As of Monday, over 470,000 people have been vaccinated with at least one coronavirus vaccine dose. Currently, vaccination centers have been opened in five other towns: Tartu, Pärnu, Rakvere, Jõhvi and Narva.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!