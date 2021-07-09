Weekend brings two walk-in COVID-19 vaccine centers open in Jõhvi

Vaccine coverage in the eastern Estonian town of Jõhvi has received a boost with the opening of two walk-in vaccine clinics to operate over this weekend, July 10-11, Baltic News Service reports.

The two centers, at the Ahtme health center, and the Jewe shopping mall on Narva mnt 8, are under the auspices of the Ida-Viru Central Hospital, which has opted to expand its vaccination capacity.

Ida-Viru County lags significantly behind much of the rest of the country for vaccine coverage, particularly among the elderly, where indicators are significantly lower.

No appointment is needed at either center. The Jewe shopping mall center is operating this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., while the Ahtme center works from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., this Sunday.

Those wanting to obtain a vaccine must bring their ID; minors from age 12 can also receive a shot at the Ahtme center, but must bring a parent with them. Vaccinations at the Jewe mall are open to those aged 18 and over.

The Ahtme center will use the Pfizer/BioNTech product, meaning a second dose is required to complete the course, while the Jewe mall center will be administering the single-shot Janssen vaccine, from Johnson&Johnson.

--

