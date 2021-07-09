Arrivals from Spain, UK, three other states must quarantine from July 12

Spain and Andorra have joined the list of states whose arrivals in Estonia must quarantine, bringing the total to five European countries.

From Monday, July 12, the restriction of movement applies to passengers arriving from Andorra, Cyprus, Portugal, Spain and the U.K., due to their reported coronavirus rates, Estonia's foreign ministry said Friday.

From Monday, the restriction does not apply to the remaining European countries on the list below, since these states have 14-day reported coronavirus rates lower than the benchmark 150 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Estonia's own 14-day coronavirus rate stands at 37.0 per 100,000 as of Friday, July 9. The current travel restrictions regime valid until Sunday, July 11 inclusive is here.

The restriction on the freedom of movement applies to passengers arriving from all the countries in bold listed below, from Friday, July 9.

Andorra

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Czech Republic

Cyprus

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Monaco

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

San Marino

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

United Kingdom

Vatican

Digital vaccine certification

From Friday April 30, recipients of coronavirus vaccines can self-generate their own digital certificate, which can also be authenticated using its accompanying Quick Response (QR) code.

The certificate, also known as a vaccine passport, will also dovetail into the EU's own Digital Green Passport (green referring to green-to-go as regards being clear of coronavirus, not relating to the environment – ed.), once that system – approved Thursday by the European Parliament – is rolled out.

Travel declarations can now be submitted online.

Before arriving in Estonia, you must fill out a traveler's questionnaire.

The questionnaire can be completed within three days of arrival in Estonia, and, the foreign ministry says, makes border-crossing smoother and cuts out the need for waiting in line when filling out a questionnaire on paper.

A border guard or airline representative is permitted to ask people crossing the border to present an electronic or printed border crossing confirmation sent via email.

Passenger travel declarations can now be submitted online.

Arrivals in in Estonia at the main points of entry can now submit their cross-border traveler's declaration information electronically, cutting down waiting time at Tallinn Airport or the Port of Tallinn.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises against travel in all but essential circumstances. On returning to Estonia two tests should be taken six days apart.

Arrivals from EU member states and the United Kingdom

Individuals entering Estonia with an infection rate above 150 can enter the country in order to perform urgent duties if they produce a certificate confirming a negative result of a COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours.

Individuals can take the test on entry when arriving in Estonia; however, they must then self-isolate until they get their test result.

When not performing urgent duties, it is mandatory to remain in limited self-isolation. The individual can also return to the country from which they arrived in Estonia on the condition that they have taken a test within 72 hours of their departure from Estonia, and the result is negative.

Arrivals from third countries (outside the EU/EEA, Schengen Zone and U.K.)

From 21 June, it is possible for vaccinated people from all third countries to travel to Estonia. It is necessary to check whether the person needs a visa. Vaccinated people are also not subject to the restriction on freedom of movement.

According to the list of third countries included in Annex 1 of the recommendation of the Council of the European Union on the gradual lifting of the temporary restrictions on non-essential travel into the EU, it is possible to travel to Estonia from Albania, Armenia, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brunei, Canada, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Lebanon, Kosovo, Macau, Moldova, Montenegro, Northern Macedonia, New Zealand, Qatar, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan and the United States.

A 10-day period of restrictions on movement is mandatory for passengers arriving from countries with an infection rate above 75 people per 100 000 inhabitants in the past 14 days. In the period 12 July–18 July the restrictions on movement apply upon arrival from Rwanda and Thailand.

Testing rules and quarantine for all arrivals

According to the decision of the government on July 12 (link in Estonian), rules for entering Estonia have changed for passengers arriving from third countries not included in the list in Annex 1 of the recommendation by the Council of the European Union (the green list), and from where it is possible to travel to Estonia to work, study, join family members or with a special permit. All nationals of third countries not included in the green list are allowed to enter Estonia only if they have taken a PCR test for the coronavirus up to 72 hours before entering the country or, a rapid antigen test up to 48 hours before entering the country, and present a certificate confirming a negative test. This requirement does not apply if the individual has completed a vaccination programm and can present a certificate as proof.

Anyone with a permit to enter Estonia arriving from a country not included in the list of Annex 1 of the Council recommendation will be subject to a 10-day restriction on the freedom of movement. The restriction on the freedom of movement can be shortened by taking two tests. If a national of these countries with a legal basis to be in Estonia is crossing the border repeatedly, they will have to take both tests in Estonia.

According to the order, the test is not compulsory for Estonian nationals, permanent residents and European Union nationals. Other exceptions will also remain in force; for example, diplomats and international freight transport drivers are exempt from testing.

Further information is available from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website here.

--

