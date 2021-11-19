Lasso the cat finally makes journey from Jordan to Estonia

The saga of a cat from Jordan and the efforts of its would-be adoptive owner has had a happy ending, ETV magazine show 'Ringvaade' reported Thursday.

Film producer Aet Laigu had taken pity on the cat, at the time a stray kitten and now named Lasso, when she was in the middle-eastern country on a work trip, but taking Lasso home turned out to be an 18-month-long affair, beset with bureaucracy and setbacks.

One of the biggest upsets happened when Lasso, a white tom-cat, arrived in Sweden, where it was determined that his documentation and vaccination record had been forged, meaning two options faced Laigu: Either return him to Jordan or agree to having him put to sleep.

Laigu had 48 hours to make the choice and decided on the first option, but she had not given up, returning to Jordan around six months later, where Lasso had been kept an eye on and administered the correct vaccinations and issued with the proper documentation.

Second time around, the long trip to Estonia ended with Lasso making it to his new home.

"He was very sociable and friendly," Laigu told "Ringvaade", noting that he had attracted the attention of the entire film crew she was working with, hanging around with them at their hotel until she decided to take him home and began scoping out options.

While there were many other strays in the vicinity of the hotel, Laigu said, she could only take the one – all though the hotel's owner said he would've been happy for all of them to have been taken off his hands.

Lasso got a look inside the "Ringvaade" studio (link in Estonian) after being let out of his cat basket, following a fair amount of miaowing, mid-interview.

--

