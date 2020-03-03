Estonian ambassador to Jordan presents credentials

Estonian Ambassador Miko Haljas presented his credentials to His Majesty, King Abdullah II of Jordan on Monday. As part of the ceremony, Ambassador Haljas laid a wreath at the Royal Cemetery.

Miko Haljas, who is also the ambassador to Egypt, thanked the king for Jordan's support in the UN Security Council elections.

"I affirmed our interest in continuing a closer dialogue with the Jordanian side, particularly on the Security Council and economic cooperation – including information technology," Haljas said. "The king also affirmed that Jordan was interested in an enhanced political dialogue, as well as economic and defence cooperation with Estonia."

Estonia is represented in Jordan by Estonia's ambassador to Egypt.

Ambassador Miko Haljas graduated from Tallinn University of Technology and the Estonian School of Diplomacy and joined the Estonian foreign service in 1995.

He has held various positions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Ministry, including serving as an ambassador to Hungary, Croatia, Slovenia, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Lebanon. Before his appointment to Cairo, he was the Director of the Division of Security Policy and Transatlantic Relations at the Foreign Ministry.

