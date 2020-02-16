ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Reinsalu hopes to sign double taxation agreement with Jordan ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu. Source: ERR
News

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu, attending the Munich Security Conference, says he hopes to reach an agreement of avoiding double taxation with Jordan.

"We agreed with the Jordanian foreign minister (Ayman Safad – ed.) to hold political consultations, discussed business cooperation and the Middle-East peace process. I hope that we will move forward with an agreement to avoid double taxation," Reinsalu writes on social media.

"During my last meeting of the Munich Security Conference, the Iraqi foreign minister (Mohamed Ali Alhakim – ed.) and I discussed the future of the NATO mission in Iraq, the Middle East peace process and the security situation in Iraq. Estonia chairs the Iraq sanctions committee in the UN Security Council and we also discussed relevant matters," Reinsalu adds.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

urmas reinsalujordaniraqmunich security conferencedouble taxation agreement
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:35

Reinsalu hopes to sign double taxation agreement with Jordan

16:20

Janar Holm: What happened to a comprehensible state budget?

15:10

Eesti Laul finalists chosen

14:36

Tänak finishes Rally Sweden in second place

14:03

Mihkelson proposes replacing Riigikogu speaker

12:59

Toomas Sildam: We do not want political courts and judges

11:40

Culture minister wants tax exemption for donations to cultural endowment

10:49

Warm winter helps Enefit Green set new renewable energy production record

10:15

Sunday storm won't blow over until Tuesday

09:42

US to put up to $1 billion towards Three Seas Investment Fund

15.02

Estonia issues joint statement expressing 'alarm' at displacement in Syria

15.02

Tänak finishes in second place on day three of Rally Sweden

15.02

Envelope factory shuts in Rapla County laying off 48 workers

15.02

Two people died in a farmhouse fire in Pärnu County

15.02

Reform Party board meeting discusses education, tax and climate policy

15.02

Union says 100 more people to be laid off at Narva power plants

15.02

Kõlvart: City can't remove homeless with bad hygiene from public transport Updated

15.02

More than 800 GWh of natural gas moved via Balticconnector in January

15.02

Mihhail Kõlvart: Immigration cannot be solved through anger

15.02

Discussions to build opera hall inside Tallinn's Linnahall still ongoing

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: