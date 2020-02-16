Reinsalu hopes to sign double taxation agreement with Jordan

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu, attending the Munich Security Conference, says he hopes to reach an agreement of avoiding double taxation with Jordan.

"We agreed with the Jordanian foreign minister (Ayman Safad – ed.) to hold political consultations, discussed business cooperation and the Middle-East peace process. I hope that we will move forward with an agreement to avoid double taxation," Reinsalu writes on social media.

"During my last meeting of the Munich Security Conference, the Iraqi foreign minister (Mohamed Ali Alhakim – ed.) and I discussed the future of the NATO mission in Iraq, the Middle East peace process and the security situation in Iraq. Estonia chairs the Iraq sanctions committee in the UN Security Council and we also discussed relevant matters," Reinsalu adds.

