Foreign minister Reinsalu attends Munich security conference

Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) is attending the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Saturday, and taking part in a panel discussion on Europe's eastern flank.

"The Munich Security Conference brings together representatives from many countries, and contacts with them are important for Estonia as a member of the UN Security Council," Reinsalu said ahead of the conference, according to a ministry press release.

"I will discuss the Middle East Peace Process and security issues of Europe, during bilateral meetings with foreign ministers," he went on.



While in Munich, Reinsalu is to have bilateral meetings with the foreign ministers of Canada, South Korea, Yemen, Sudan, the Czech Republic, Jordan and Iraq, as well as with U.S officials and with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic Buric.

