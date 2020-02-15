ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Foreign minister Reinsalu attends Munich security conference ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa).-
Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa).- Source: ERR
News

Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) is attending the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Saturday, and taking part in a panel discussion on Europe's eastern flank.

"The Munich Security Conference brings together representatives from many countries, and contacts with them are important for Estonia as a member of the UN Security Council," Reinsalu said ahead of the conference, according to a ministry press release.

"I will discuss the Middle East Peace Process and security issues of Europe, during bilateral meetings with foreign ministers," he went on.

While in Munich, Reinsalu is to have bilateral meetings with the foreign ministers of Canada, South Korea, Yemen, Sudan, the Czech Republic, Jordan and Iraq, as well as with U.S officials and with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic Buric.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ministry of foreign affairsurmas reinsalu
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:26

Two people died in a farmhouse fire in Pärnu County

15:56

Reform Party board meeting discusses education, tax and climate policy

15:42

Union says 100 more people to be laid off at Narva power plants

15:40

City can't remove homeless people with bad hygiene from public transport Updated

14:38

More than 800 GWh of natural gas moved via Balticconnector in January

14:16

Mihhail Kõlvart: Immigration cannot be solved through anger

13:33

Discussions to build opera hall inside Tallinn's Linnahall still ongoing

12:27

Estonian and Finnish commercial registers start exchanging data

10:02

Foreign minister Reinsalu attends Munich security conference

08:36

Tänak second after Rally Sweden day two

14.02

Minister: Tartu tire dump fire would mean evacuating a third of residents

14.02

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš to visit Estonia next week

14.02

Estonia in transitional justice and child protection UNSC meeting

14.02

Tax board chief: Half a million taxpayers due a rebate

14.02

148,000 file 2019 income tax returns by Friday lunchtime

14.02

Interview: Eesti Laul's first six semi-finalists

14.02

Justice minister calls for court system to go fully digital

14.02

Scottish percussion virtuoso Evelyn Glennie comes to Estonia

14.02

Supreme court chief proposes relaxing court media restrictions

14.02

Auditor general: State budget becoming increasingly opaque

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: