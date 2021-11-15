LSM: Bears no longer bothering Latvian border residents
Two Estonian bears who were causing mischief in northern Latvia last month have not been seen after being separated and transported away, Latvian national broadcaster LSM reported.
The animals were transported, one of them twice, to different areas, might have turned to the building of a winter nest or migrated to other forests in neighboring countries.
Editor: Helen Wright