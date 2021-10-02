LSM: Bears to be 'scared' back over Latvian-Estonian border

Two bears causing chaos in northern Latvia will be 'scared' back into Estonia after the Latvian Nature Conservation Agency (DAP) granted Valka municipality a permit to frighten them away.

Previous attempts to shoo the creatures away from properties in Vijciems, North Vidzeme have not worked and the bears do not seem to be scared of humans. It is thought they have come from Estonia.

Light and noise-generating ammunition, firecrackers, or rubber bullets will now be used instead, said DAP representative Gita Strode on Friday.

The special means can only be used by the police, not hunters, Latvia's national broadcaster LSM reported.

Brown bears are a protected species in Latvia, as a result, using special means is allowed only with the permission of the DAP.

The DAP said if scaring does not change the behavior, then hunting might also be allowed.

--

