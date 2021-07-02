Travelers from three EU countries must quarantine on arrival from July 5

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Passenger jet over Tallinn Airport. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Travelers from three European countries must quarantine on arrival to Estonia from July 5, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday.

From July 5-11, restrictions on the freedom of movement apply to passengers arriving from Cyprus, Portugal and the United Kingdom.

The quarantine period can be shortened by getting two coronavirus tests seven days apart. More information about this process can be read here.

Quarantine does not apply to countries with a 14-day infection rate of 150 per 100,000 people or below.

This week, these countries are: Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Greece, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

72 hours before arriving in Estonia all travelers should fill out an online questionnaire.  

Arrivals from third countries

This week people from the following countries can enter Estonia without quarantining: Albania, Armenia, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brunei, Canada, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Lebanon, Kosovo, Macau, Moldova, Montenegro, Northern Macedonia, New Zealand, Qatar, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan and the United States. 

Vaccine and testing certificates

From June 10, Estonia is using three types of EU Digital COVID Certificates that are in line with common EU standards: the EU Digital COVID Vaccination Certificate, EU Digital COVID Recovery Certificate and EU Digital COVID Test Certificate.

The latest information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs can be read here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:55

Travelers from three EU countries must quarantine on arrival from July 5

21:52

Weather service issues level one heat, forest fire warning

17:17

Number of violent crimes down on year between January-June

16:35

Estonia selects 33 athletes for Tokyo Olympics team

15:53

Gallery: Laaneots House wins concrete building of the year award 2020

15:34

Archeologists studying fields of Maardu for signs of early agriculture

15:15

Kiik: Health Board's information about ruined vaccines was too optimistic

15:04

Health Board: Algae on Pirita beach not toxic, swimming permitted Updated

14:52

Exhibition showing young environmentally conscious Estonians opens

14:35

Coronavirus wastewater level falls to moderate or low across Estonia

14:09

Sõru Sound music festival announces more artists, DJs

14:07

Concerns raised around new MS Estonia wreck investigation

13:22

Gallery: Season's first cruise ship arrives in Tallinn

12:54

Estonia prepared to help ease Lithuania's migration pressure

12:42

University of Tartu drops ministry project due to researcher conflict

12:13

Estiko wants to build six-story business instead of cinema

11:52

Estonia against global minimum corporate tax agreement

11:32

Listen: NOËP unveils track for U-20 and U-23 athletics championships

11:11

Nordica can continue under its airline code, sets up commercial platform

10:46

Environmental Board: We do not have to reimburse for stopping roadworks

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: