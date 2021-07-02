Travelers from three EU countries must quarantine on arrival from July 5

Travelers from three European countries must quarantine on arrival to Estonia from July 5, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday.

From July 5-11, restrictions on the freedom of movement apply to passengers arriving from Cyprus, Portugal and the United Kingdom.

The quarantine period can be shortened by getting two coronavirus tests seven days apart. More information about this process can be read here.

Quarantine does not apply to countries with a 14-day infection rate of 150 per 100,000 people or below.

This week, these countries are: Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Greece, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

72 hours before arriving in Estonia all travelers should fill out an online questionnaire.

Arrivals from third countries

This week people from the following countries can enter Estonia without quarantining: Albania, Armenia, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brunei, Canada, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Lebanon, Kosovo, Macau, Moldova, Montenegro, Northern Macedonia, New Zealand, Qatar, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan and the United States.

Vaccine and testing certificates

From June 10, Estonia is using three types of EU Digital COVID Certificates that are in line with common EU standards: the EU Digital COVID Vaccination Certificate, EU Digital COVID Recovery Certificate and EU Digital COVID Test Certificate.

The latest information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs can be read here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!