Day brings 39 new cases of Covid

Estonia analyzed 2,950 tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the last 24 hours of which 39 or 1.3 percent came back positive.

Population register data suggests Harju County registered the most new cases at 15 of which 11 in Tallinn.

Ida-Viru County got 12, Lääne-Viru and Tartu counties three, Pärnu and Rapla counties two and Põlva County one new case.

No new cases were registered in the remaining counties. One person diagnosed lacked a permanent address in Estonia.

The case rate per 100,000 people for the last 14 days is 28.8, with initial positives making up 1 percent of all results.

Hospitals opened two new coronavirus cases. Sixteen people are hospitalized, with the average age of hospitalized persons at 60 years. Ten patients (62.5 percent) are over the age of 60.

There were no new deaths in the last day.

In the last 24 hours, Estonia administered 7,408 doses of vaccine. A total of 564,534 people have been vaccinated of whom 453,902 have received both doses. Coverage of people over the age of 70 with at least one dose is 67.6 percent. All counties except Ida-Viru have vaccinated over 60 percent of people in the 70+ age group.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!