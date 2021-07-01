Gallery: unregistered vaccination proving popular in Narva

Unregistered vaccination at Fama keskus in Narva,
Vaccination without an appointment proved popular in Narva on Thursday with queues forming in Fama shopping mall (Fama Keskus).

Vaccination in shopping centers started this week in Estonia and opened in Narva on Thursday.

Vaccination with the single-dose Janssen vaccine is being carried out by Silmarõõm-S and an initial 200 doses have been provided.

Marek Seer, head of the coronavirus vaccination working group, has said if vaccination in shopping malls proves popular then more opportunities will be provided.

It is still possible to register for vaccination on the Patient Portal website www.digilugu.ee or by calling 1247.

Editor: Helen Wright

