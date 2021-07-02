Health Board: 39 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed

39 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 3,117 tests taken - a rate of 1.3 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board announced.

According to data from the population registry, there were 21 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Harju County, 17 of those cases were in Tallinn.

There were five cases diagnosed in Ida-Viru County and three each in Tartu and Rapla counties. Two cases went to Pärnu County and one case was diagnosed in Saare County. There was no information in the population registry for four of the cases diagnosed.

In total, 562,294 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 448,178 of them having already received their second dose. 7,394 vaccine doses were administered since Thursday morning.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 28.22, data from the Health Board shows.

There were no deaths in the last 24 hours. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,269 people in Estonia in total.

19 people receiving treatment in hospital, five in intensive care

As of Friday morning, 19 people are receiving treatment in hospital with three under assisted breathing. There are five patients in intensive care. The average age of hospitalized patients is 64 years, 68 percent of all hospitalized patients are older than 60.

A total of 2,980 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 29 returning positive and 2,941 negative – a positive rate of 1.3 percent.

There have been 1,532,128 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 131,123 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

127,485 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 43,798 (34.4 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 83,687 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

