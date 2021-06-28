40 symptoms reported after vaccination last week

Last week, 31,335 vaccine doses were administered in Estonia, and 40 coronavirus vaccine side effects were reported to the State Agency of Medicines, the majority were mild. Adverse reactions occurred in 0.13 percent of cases.

Comirnaty (Pfizer) - 16

One report described facial nerve palsy on the same day as the vaccine was administered which lasted five days. The patient also experienced an increase in blood pressure and required medical treatment. The patient recovered.

The remaining reports were of mild symptoms which were consistent with known side effects.

In addition, chest pain, cough, runny nose, anxiety, "closed ears", swelling of the fingers, eye pain, increased skin sensitivity, dizziness, high blood pressure and muscle spasms were reported.

Two people opened sick notes.

Spikevax (Moderna) - 19

The reports were of mild symptoms which were consistent with known side effects.

Additionally, several mild side effects were reported: back pain, bone pain, abdominal pain, joint stiffness, eye pain, increased skin sensitivity, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat and blisters in the throat, sneezing, palpitations, taste disturbance, nasal bleeding, anxiety, insomnia, general itching, milk barrier.

One person opened a sick note.

Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca) - two

In one case, the vaccine was ineffective - a fully vaccinated patient taking another medicine that suppressed the immune system became ill with mild symptoms approximately two months after receiving the second dose of the vaccine.

The second report described anxiety, dental plaque, finger pain and heaviness in the hand, in addition to known side effects.

Janssen - three

The reports were of mild symptoms which were consistent with known side effects.

Additionally, nasal congestion and dizziness were reported.

930,895 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Estonia between December 27 and June 28.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!