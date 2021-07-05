Health Board: 19 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed

19 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 1,704 tests taken - a rate of 1.1 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board announced.

According to data from the population registry, there were 15 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Harju County, 12 of those cases were in Tallinn.

There was one case each in Saare and Ida-Viru counties. There was no information in the population registry for two of the cases diagnosed.

In total, 567,332 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 463,069 of them having already received their second dose. 5,531 vaccine doses were administered since Thursday morning.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 29.5, data from the Health Board shows.

There was one death in the last 24 hours. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,270 people in Estonia in total.

20 people receiving treatment in hospital, four in intensive care

As of Monday morning, 20 people are receiving treatment in hospital with two under assisted breathing. There are four patients in intensive care.

A total of 1,704 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 19 returning positive and 1,685 negative – a positive rate of 1.1 percent.

There have been 1,538,894 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 131,207 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

127,584 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 43,829 (34.4 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 83,755 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!