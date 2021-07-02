Foreigners arriving from third countries must now get tested before arrival

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Coronavirus testing kit. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The government on Thursday made a decision in principle, according to which foreigners from high-risk countries outside the European Union can enter Estonia only if they get tested for coronavirus before arriving in Estonia and the test result is negative.

According to the agreement, getting tested before arriving in Estonia will become mandatory for all foreigners who come to Estonia from third countries with a high risk of infection and who have not completed the COVID-19 vaccination course, government spokespeople said.

The existing exceptions to whom the obligation to self-isolate or get tested upon arrival in Estonia does not apply remain. These include, for example, diplomats and drivers of international freight. It is recommended, but not mandatory, for Estonian residents to get tested prior to arrival.

The changes are in addition to the current procedure, according to which a person arriving in Estonia from a country with a high risk of infection who has not been vaccinated or has caught and recovered from COVID-19 must remain in self-isolation for 10 days. The isolation time can be shortened with two negative PCR tests, the first of which can be performed up to 72 hours before or immediately after arriving in Estonia and the second not earlier than on the sixth day after the first test.

In addition, the government agreed that upon arrival in Estonia from countries with a high risk of infection, a rapid antigen test will be accepted alongside the PCR test. If the result of the initial rapid test is negative, a PCR test must be performed on the sixth day to shorten the isolation period.

These are decisions in principle made at a government Cabinet meeting. Amendments to the government order will be prepared and approved next week.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:32

Listen: NOËP unveils track for U-20 and U-23 European championships

11:11

Nordica can continue under its airline code, sets up commercial platform

10:46

Environmental Board: We do not have to reimburse for stopping roadworks

10:36

Health Board: 39 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed

10:18

Swimming not recommended at Pirita Beach due to suspected algae blooms

09:52

Tartu Vaccination Center offering appointments without registration

09:26

Gallery: Ragnar Klavan makes return to Estonian football, joins Paide

08:49

Justice minister: Maarjamäe is an inappropriate place for a football pitch

08:26

Despite nurse shortage, number of student nursing places may fall

08:16

Gallery: unregistered vaccination proving popular in Narva Updated

07:52

Parties still searching for potential presidential candidates

07:00

Foreigners arriving from third countries must now get tested before arrival

01.07

Applications to Estonian Academy of Arts passed last year's record

01.07

Taavi Aas: Environmental Board needs to pay for stopping roadworks

01.07

Minister: I'm still optimistic about reaching 70 percent vaccination target

01.07

Reliable vaccination certificate needed to enter Estonia from Russia

01.07

Court extends custody for Immortal Regiment activist

01.07

The silent heroism of periods of decline

01.07

Parcels from third countries must be declared from July 1

01.07

Mahatma Gandhi monument to be erected in Tallinn's Mustamäe

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: