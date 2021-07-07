Health Board: 42 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed

42 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 1,704 tests taken - a rate of 1.6 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board announced.

According to data from the population registry, there were 26 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Harju County, 19 of those cases were in Tallinn.

There were five cases diagnosed in Ida-Viru County, two each were found in Rapla and Viljandi counties and one case each went to Lääne, Võru and Lääne-Viru counties. There was no information in the population registry for four cases.

In total, 572,388 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 471,940 of them having already received their second dose. 8,345 vaccine doses were administered since Tuesday morning.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 31.83, data from the Health Board shows.

The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,270 people in Estonia in total.

21 people receiving treatment in hospital, four in intensive care

As of Wednesday morning, 21 people are receiving treatment in hospital with two under assisted breathing. There are two patients in intensive care.

A total of 2,591 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 42 returning positive and 2,549 negative – a positive rate of 1.6 percent.

There have been 1,544,375 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 131,299 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

127,719 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 43,821 (34.3 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 83,898 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

