Unregistered vaccination sessions expand to Valga and Narva-Jõesuu

Coronavirus vaccinations taking place at Sõle Sports Center on April 3, 2021. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Additional coronavirus vaccination sessions will be held in Valga and Ida-Viru counties without pre-registration this week.

Last week vaccination sessions took place in Lasnamäe and Narva without registration and were popular. The government's vaccination workgroup believes additional events are needed to increase the uptake of vaccinations.

Marek Seer, head of the vaccination organization working group, told ERR: "Vaccination centers for large-scale vaccination continue, but we are seeing a decline in the number of people who are motivated to get vaccinated - 52 percent of the adult population have received the vaccine and 20 percent say they do not intend to get vaccinated."

He said people who have not been vaccinated must be the priority and that different solutions need to be tested.

"It is important to cooperate with local governments that know the specifics and needs of their region and people best, as well as with family doctors," Seer said.

It is likely more vaccination events will take place around the country in the coming months. 

Ida-Viru County has the lowest vaccination coverage rate at 34.99 percent and Valga County's is 48.49 percent. The majority of other counties are approaching, or have passed, 60 percent. More data can be viewed on the Health Board's website.

Upcoming vaccination events without registration:

July 7: 4 p.m.- 7 p.m., Valga Sports Hall (Janssen, Moderna and Pfizer)
July 10: 2 p.m.- 6 p.m. Narva-Jõesuu, Meresuu spa (Janssen and Moderna)
July 15: 10 a.m. - noon Lihula Culture House
July 16: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Narva, Fama shopping center
July 17: 10 a.m. - noon Võsu beach club
July 17: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Haljala community center

It is also possible to book a time by calling 1247 or online at www.digilugu.ee

--

Editor: Helen Wright

