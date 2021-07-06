Kiik: Estonia's falling coronavirus trend has stopped

After falling for 14 weeks, the spread of coronavirus in Estonia is rising again, Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference, he said the Delta strain has become the dominant strain in Estonia and the downward trend has stopped.

"We can clearly say that the picture of covid-19 is currently changing, the downward trend has stopped and now we must all work to restore this trend," Kiik said.

Kiik emphasized that people should follow self-quarantine rules if required to and those who have not should get vaccinated.

To reach the 70 percent coverage rate, which has been set as a goal by the EU, 190,000 more people in Estonia need to be vaccinated.

"It could be pointed out that 70 percent [coverage] seems difficult to many, imperceptibly far away, but today we have the whole county, Hiiu county, which has reached it, we have three municipalities / --- /, the 70 percent level is not impossible, it is difficult, it is a goal, but we just have to get there, because the alternative is much worse," he said.

Kiik said, of those who have been vaccinated, only 0.13 percent have fallen ill and 0.02 percent have needed hospital treatment.

Marek Seer, head of the COVID-19 vaccination working group, said there are plans to launch a vaccination bus, which has been organized by Viljandi Hospital. Its first stop will be Sillamäe in Ida-Viru County.

In addition, more walk-in vaccination sessions will be opened, which proved to be popular in Lasnamäe and Narva last week.

Seer said there are currently 6,000 free vaccination times across Estonia.

