Health Board: 58 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed

58 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 2,594 tests taken - a rate of 2.2 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board announced. More than a million vaccines have now been administered in Estonia with 6,611 vaccinations conducted in the past 24 hours.

According to data from the population registry, there were 19 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Harju County, 11 of those cases were in Tallinn.

There were 13 cases diagnosed in Pärnu County and five each in Võru and Ida-Viru counties. Three cases were found in Viljandi County, two each in Tartu, Põlva and Jõgeva counties and one case each was diagnosed in Rapla, Valga and Lääne-Viru counties. There was no information in the population registry for four cases.

In total, 574,902 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 476,641 of them having already received their second dose. 6,611 vaccine doses were administered since Wednesday morning, bringing the total number of administered vaccine doses in Estonia to 1,000,909.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 34.84, data from the Health Board shows.

The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,270 people in Estonia in total.

25 people receiving treatment in hospital, three in intensive care

As of Thursday morning, 25 people are receiving treatment in hospital with two under assisted breathing. There are three patients in intensive care.

A total of 2,594 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 58 returning positive and 2,536 negative – a positive rate of 2.2 percent.

There have been 1,546,978 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 131,357 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

127,740 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 43,793 (34.3 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 83,947 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

