Joller: Children should be vaccinated against covid-19

Children should be vaccinated against covid-19 to increase the coverage rate and new incentives are needed, family doctor Karmen Joller said on Wednesday.

Speaking about the pace of vaccination during an interview on ERR's "Vikerhommik" program, she said: "The pace of vaccination is too low."

She said family doctors are still carrying out vaccinations for risk groups only while some are also vaccinating others. This choice is being made by doctors as some are tired after the busy spring and need a vacation.

She said the current goal of vaccinating 70 percent of the adult population is too low as children also get sick and transmit the virus. Joller said everyone needs to be vaccinated.

Speaking about what the government needs to do, she said: "Firstly, to involve children in the assessment of vaccination coverage goals and secondly, to make people very attractive to want to be vaccinated."

She said a person who has been vaccinated must have more rights and freedom than someone who does not, otherwise, people will not see a reason to get vaccinated.

Joller said dealing with the next wave of coronavirus will be easier due to vaccination, which has proved to be effective.

