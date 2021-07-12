Daily: 11-year-old girl died from COVID-19 complications

It has been determined that an 11-year old girl who died in March this year died due to a coronavirus-induced stroke, Eesti Päevaleht (EPL) reported on Monday.

The cause of death was initially recorded as brain damage from a stroke, Eesti Päevaleht (link in Estonian) writes. After an autopsy and consultations, it has been found that coronavirus was the cause of the girl's death.

Reet Raukas, head of the Tallinn Children's Hospital's pediatric clinic, said the girl reached the hospital in the morning in an unconscious state after suffering a stroke. Raukas said the stroke likely happened during the night and the parents found the child in a coma in the morning.

The girl tested positive for COVID-19 at the hospital. She had visited a friend the previous day and complained of a headache.

The child did not have any comorbidities and had a strong bill of health, according to Raukas.

The autopsy results showed that the girl also developed pneumonia as a result of the coronavirus. However, she displayed no symptoms so the family was unaware she was infected with the virus.

