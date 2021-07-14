Health Board: 56 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed

56 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 5,001 tests taken - a rate of 1.1 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board announced. 500,000 people have now completed their vaccination process.

According to data from the population registry, there were 34 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Harju County, 24 of which were in Tallinn.

There were four cases in Tartu County, three each in Pärnu and Lääne counties, two each in Valga and Rapla counties and one case each was discovered in Jõgeva, Põlva, Saare, Viljandi, Võru and Ida-Viru counties.

There was no information in the population registry for two cases.

In total, 587,854 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 500,655 of them having already received their second dose. 6,637 vaccine doses were administered since Tuesday morning.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 41.76, data from the Health Board shows.

The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,270 people in Estonia in total.

21 people receiving treatment in hospital, three in intensive care

As of Wednesday morning, 21 people are receiving treatment in hospital with two under assisted breathing. There are two patients in intensive care.

A total of 5,001 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 56 returning positive and 4,945 negative – a positive rate of 1.1 percent.

There have been 1,568,650 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 131,618 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

128,042 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 43,854 (34.2 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 84,188 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!