Tallinn's Central Market to host vaccination without registration sessions

Vaccination without prior registration will take place in a parking lot next to the Central Market (Keskturg) in Tallinn this week and next.

Vaccination will take place on July 17 and from July 22 to 24 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Vaccination will be provided by Qvalitas Medical Center and both the one-shot Janssen and two-dose Pfizer vaccines will be used.

Gea Otsa, adviser to the Ministry of Social Affairs, said the market was selected because lots of people visit on weekends.

"The goal is to bring vaccination closer to people and make it more accessible to those who have not yet been vaccinated," Otsa said.

Marek Seer, head of the government's vaccination workgroup, said: "For those who have not yet been vaccinated, now is the best time to finish the vaccination course before the autumn. This is the easiest and most effective way to protect yourself and your loved ones from the third coronavirus wave."

Vaccination against COVID-19 is free of charge for Estonian residents and is available to people over 12.

12-17-year-olds will be vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine while adults can also receive the Moderna and Janssen vaccines.

