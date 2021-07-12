Third country arrivals must now take covid-19 test when entering Estonia

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Coronavirus testing starts at Tallinn Airport. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

From Monday (July 12), travelers from third countries with a high coronavirus infection rate, who are not vaccinated, can only enter Estonia if they take a coronavirus test before arrival and the result is negative.

Arrivals from countries not on the European Union's "green list" who are not vaccinated must take a test before arriving in Estonia. The list of the countries which are included in the green list is published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Travelers will now have to take a PCR test within 72 hours or rapid antigen test up to 48 hours before entering the country. A negative test needs to be presented.

The rules apply to people who are traveling to Estonia to work, study, stay with their families, or on the basis of a special permit.

Citizens, permanent residents and temporary residents of Estonia and citizens of the European Union are not required to take a test. Other exceptions from the requirement to take the test will also remain in force, such as those applicable to diplomats or international freight transport drivers.

The aim of the amendment is to prevent bringing the coronavirus into the country from abroad and to alleviate the risk of the spread of the virus in the country. Last week, a total of 227 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Estonia, of which 51 were brought in from abroad. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:21

Apollo Group acquires majority of Lido restaurant chain

16:53

Social ministry looking for new vaccine workgroup manager

15:46

Cleaners pull out nearly a ton of trash from Emajõgi River

15:25

HOIA now compatible with most EU coronavirus close contact apps

15:15

Association: Hotels and restaurants experiencing staff shortages

14:57

Elron to establish bicycle tickets from 26 July

14:34

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas visiting United States

14:06

Daily: 11-year-old girl died from COVID-19 complications

14:01

Eurostat: Estonia the only EU country where risk of poverty decreased

13:35

Car-free Avenue 2021 opens, but questions raised over environmental impact

13:08

Justice minister does not support reduction of budget funds

12:29

Third country seamen required to have visa or residence permit

11:57

Gallery: Estonia's culture minister attends Cannes Film Festival

11:24

Third country arrivals must now take covid-19 test when entering Estonia

10:56

MS Estonia wreck preliminary investigation identified deformations in wreck

10:39

Health Board: 21 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:33

Eneli Jefimova wins gold on last day of junior European championships

10:09

Professor about vaccination progress: Motivation must be increased

09:42

Gallery: Tallinn Open House weekend 2021

09:16

Food couriers do not check ID when delivering alcohol

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: