Third country arrivals must now take covid-19 test when entering Estonia

From Monday (July 12), travelers from third countries with a high coronavirus infection rate, who are not vaccinated, can only enter Estonia if they take a coronavirus test before arrival and the result is negative.

Arrivals from countries not on the European Union's "green list" who are not vaccinated must take a test before arriving in Estonia. The list of the countries which are included in the green list is published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Travelers will now have to take a PCR test within 72 hours or rapid antigen test up to 48 hours before entering the country. A negative test needs to be presented.

The rules apply to people who are traveling to Estonia to work, study, stay with their families, or on the basis of a special permit.

Citizens, permanent residents and temporary residents of Estonia and citizens of the European Union are not required to take a test. Other exceptions from the requirement to take the test will also remain in force, such as those applicable to diplomats or international freight transport drivers.

The aim of the amendment is to prevent bringing the coronavirus into the country from abroad and to alleviate the risk of the spread of the virus in the country. Last week, a total of 227 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Estonia, of which 51 were brought in from abroad.

