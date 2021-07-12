HOIA now compatible with most EU coronavirus close contact apps

Estonia's coronavirus contact tracing app HOIA can now receive anonymous notifications from most European Union close contact-tracing applications.

Users can get close contact notifications when they are abroad and also from foreign citizens who have their counties' apps downloaded.

If a person tests positive for coronavirus upon arrival in their home country and marks themselves as ill on the app, a notification will be sent to both Estonian and foreign close contacts.

HOIA is now compatible with apps launched by Germany, Italy, Latvia, Croatia, the Netherlands, Finland, Austria, Slovenia, the Czech Republic, Ireland, Spain, Denmark, Poland, Belgium, Estonia, Lithuania, Norway, Cyprus and Malta.

If a person gets a positive COVID-19 test result already at a foreign testing point, the infection must be marked in the country-specific application. More information about the service can be read on HOIA's website.

Previously the app only worked in Estonia.

