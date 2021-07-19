Health Board: 34 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed

34 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 2,084 tests taken - a rate of 1.6 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board announced.

According to data from the population registry, there were 17 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Harju County, 10 of which were in Tallinn.

There were four cases each in Ida-Viru and Rapla counties and one case each in Jõgeva, Lääne-Viru, Pärnu and Tartu counties. There was no information in the population registry for five cases.

In total, 599,428 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 518,808 of them having already received their second dose. 4,329 vaccine doses were administered since Sunday morning.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 50.87, data from the Health Board shows.

The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,271 people in Estonia in total. The last death involving an individual with the coronavirus was reported on June 9.

18 people receiving treatment in hospital, two in intensive care

As of Monday morning, 18 people are receiving treatment in hospital with one under assisted breathing. There are two patients in intensive care.

A total of 2,084 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 34 returning positive and 2,050 negative – a positive rate of 1.6 percent.

There have been 1,587,784 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 131,882 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

128,113 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 43,803 (34.2 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 84,310 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

--

