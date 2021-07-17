Driving test mask-wearing requirement lifted for those vaccinated

From Monday, those taking their driving test are waived the face-mask-wearing requirement, provided they can provide proof of coronavirus vaccination.

Others are still required to wear a face-mask.

The exemption also applies to those who can prove they have recovered from COVID-19 in the past six months.

Notwithstanding Estonia's claims to digital hegemony, the Transport Administration (Transpordiamet) says it still recommends bringing a paper copy of the vaccine/recovery certificate, to save time, BNS reports.

Mask wearing inside the Transport Administration offices, and when taking the theory test, is recommended, as is the use of disinfectants for the hands.

Refusal to wear a mask when taking the practical driving test, without providing sufficient reason e.g. on the grounds of health may at the discretion of the test center result in barring from taking the exam, with the test appointment canceled, without refund, BNS reports.

The same requirements apply to those sitting in on a practical test, such as interpreters.

The new rules are in place from Monday, July 19.

--

