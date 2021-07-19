West Tallinn Central Hospital to increase COVID-19 treatment capacity

West Tallinn Central Hospital, the main location where coronavirus patients are treated in Estonia, is preparing to increase its treatment capacity and is planning to reimpose multiple precautionary measures, hospital chief Arkadi Popov announced.

"We are preparing for a new wave and we just wrapped up an operative unit meeting," Popov told ERR around Monday noon. "Our last meeting took place at the end of May and we had to meet extraordinarily to discuss which infection control methods we will impose to resist the virus."

"Before all, we are discussing that the hospital must reintroduce COVID-19 health declarations in full capacity. We must reintroduce testing non-immune patients in case they come for hospital treatment. We are also thinking about a stricter mask-wearing obligation," the hospital chief added.

Popov said the hospital is planning to impose these measures from the start of next week.

He added that increasing treatment capacity can also be done, if necessary. "In case we see that there are more and more people requiring hospital treatment, we are also prepared to increase the number of hospital beds for our COVID-19 patients," Popov said.

The hospital chief noted that Health Board data shows that people aged 30-50 are most likely to fall ill and hospital treatment is especially required among people aged 50-60. "The 70+ age group is not likely to be on hospital treatment now thanks to the high vaccine coverage level," Popov noted.

