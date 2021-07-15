Estonia's coronavirus risk level rises from low to medium

The risk of coronavirus spread in Estonia has risen from low to medium, moving from green to yellow, on the government's traffic light scheme.

The risk of the spread of the coronavirus in Estonia fell from yellow, or medium level, to green, or low level, before the Midsummer holidays in June.

A yellow threat level means that there are outbreaks of infection in the community, but the infection is not widespread, a government spokesperson said.

The government is also encouraging people to get vaccinated. It is important to avoid infecting risk groups at this level of risk.

The government took note of the change in risk level at a Cabinet meeting on Thursday. The traffic light scheme can be viewed here, although it still shows the situation is green.

The four-level system of risk levels arises from the plan for the management of social life in the conditions of the coronavirus. Green, yellow, orange and red indicate low, medium, high and very high risk, respectively. For each level of risk, possible actions have been suggested on how each person, institution and the state can contribute to limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

The risk assessment takes into account the average number of infections and deaths over the last seven days, as well as the number of positive tests, the number of people hospitalized, the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital and on mechanical ventilation and the proportion of people with an infection route unidentified for 14 days among all infected persons.

The level of risk is reviewed by the government once a week and is published on the website kriis.ee.

Yesterday, the Health Board said the started of Estonia's third wave of coronavirus had already begun and the R infection rate is between 1.1 and 1.3, meaning the infection rate is rising.

