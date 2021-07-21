Health Board: Infections rising, per 100,000 rate to exceed 100 in August

Although the accelerated spread of coronavirus infections stabilized last week, the number of infections still continues to grow, the Health Board noted in its weekly overview. The current estimate is that daily infection numbers will average over 100 in mid-August.

There were 375 new COVID-19 cases registered last week, up 24.6 percent from the week prior, the Health Board's overview (link in Estonian) reads.

Although the growth in infection rate has decelerated, COVID-19 infections are still in an upward trend. At the same time, the Health Board hopes that the infection pace will not grown in the upcoming weeks.

A growth trend still means that the average daily infection number for this week will likely land between 70 and 85 with the seven-day per 100,000 rate increasing to 65, up from 57 on Wednesday.

It is estimated that the seven-day rate will grow to 75 next week. "We are currently forecasting that the end of June - beginning of August will bring over 500 infections a week and the 14-day infection rate per 100,000 people will exceed 100 by mid-August," said Health Board infectious diseases department head Hanna Sepp.

Expected infections if the R rate remains at its current level. Source: Health Board

Last week, infection rates went up in almost all of Estonia, a drop was only confirmed in Ida-Viru and Lääne-Viru counties, down 21.2 and 20 percent, respectively. Infections remained stable in Hiiu and Rapla counties.

Infections grew most in Jõgeva County (139 percent), Lääne County (132 percent), Võru County (108.3 percent) and Pärnu County (77.1 percent).

The areas with the highest rates of infection are Rapla County (72.1/100,000 people), Pärnu County (77.1), Võru County (70.6) and Harju County (55.9).

As of Monday, the coronavirus infection rate - R - stands somewhere between 1.1-1.3, up from 1.0-1.2 the week prior. At the same time, the only region where the rate is in an upward trend is the northern region, Estonia's most populous.

Rate of Delta strain infections among all infections, week number is below. Source: Health Board

Infections mostly brought in from Finland and Russia

Last week, 75 coronavirus cases were discovered as result of international travel, making up 22.7 percent of all cases last week. The most cases brought in were from Finland and Russia with 15 cases each. 11 cases were brought in from Spain, seven from Turkey and four from Bulgaria.

Most infections in Estonia are related to the Delta strain. It became the most common variant spreading in Estonia a few weeks ago and is now spreading within Estonia. The only county left untouched by the strain is Hiiu County.

The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,271 people - 0.96 percent of all coronavirus cases. Last week, one unvaccinated person died - an 81-year old man.

Infections per age groups over weeks 27 (in pink/orange) and 28 (in teal). Source: Health Board

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!