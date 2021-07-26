Health Board: 66 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

66 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 1,925 tests taken - a rate of 3.4 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board announced.

According to data from the population registry, there were 34 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Harju County, 30 of which were in Tallinn.

There were eight cases diagnosed in Tartu County, four cases were found in Ida-Viru County, three cases each in Jõgeva, Rapla, Saare and Võru counties and two cases each in Põlva and Pärnu counties. There was no information in the population registry for four cases.

In total, 621,496 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 545,580 of them having already received their second dose. 3,221 vaccine doses were administered since Sunday morning.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 76.75, data from the Health Board shows.

The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,271 people in Estonia in total. The last death involving an individual with the coronavirus was reported on June 9.

33 people receiving treatment in hospital, three in intensive care

As of Monday morning, 33 people are receiving treatment in hospital with two under assisted breathing. There are three patients in intensive care.

A total of 1,925 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 66 returning positive and 1,859 negative – a positive rate of 3.4 percent.

There have been 1,606,276 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 132,524 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

128,414 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 43,797 (34.1 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 84,617 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

