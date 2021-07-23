Number of people allowed at unsupervised public events to be reduced

The number of participants at indoor and outdoor events will be reduced to limit the spread of COVID-19 from August, the government decided on Thursday.

From August 2, events and activities that are not preceded by a check of the visitors' infection safety, i.e., the check of a certificate of vaccination, recovery or negative test, will be allowed to have up to 500 participants indoors and up to 1,500 participants outdoors.

At present, the total number of people who can take part in such indoor events and activities is up to 1,000 and up to 5,000 for outdoor events.

For events and activities where a negative test result, recovery from COVID-19 or having completed a COVID-19 vaccination course is checked, the current arrangement will remain in place, with up to 6,000 people being able to participate indoors and 12,000 outdoors.

The changes apply to public meetings and events, including conferences, theatre performances, concerts, cinema showings, entertainment services, church services, museums and exhibitions. In addition, they apply to sporting, coaching, youth work, leisure activities, recreational education, refresher training and continuing education, the organization of sports competitions and sporting and physical activity events, and also apply to saunas, spas, swimming pools, aquatic centers and swimming pools for public use.

Restrictions are necessary because vaccination rates are not high enough yet and the virus is spreading widely. Further steps will be discussed by the Government next week.

Today, the Government adopted a decision in principle and plans to approve the respective order at a teleconference meeting.

