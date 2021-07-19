Pharmacies to offer covid vaccinations from late summer

Pharmacies will be able to start administering coronavirus vaccinations from the end of summer.

Martin Aadamsoo, communications manager of Magnum AS, the owner of the Apotheka pharmacies, said a decision-in-principle exists and preparations are underway to launch it.

He said that there are about 50 pharmacies in Estonia that have the facilities to carry out coronavirus vaccinations. However, nurses and doctors are needed as pharmacists do not have the right to carry out vaccinations.

"It's the only right decision because we're stuck with vaccinations. It's just a pity it came so late," said Adamsoo.

He said preparations are expected to be completed within a month or at least by the end of the summer.

In the past, the government has been reluctant to ask pharmacists to provide coronavirus vaccinations but it will not do so to speed up the process. In early July, the Ministry of Social Affairs sent a letter to the Pharmacists' Association asking how many pharmacies could participate.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!