Reform Party: Covid restrictions should not apply to vaccinated people

The Reform Party faction of the Riigikogu believes vaccinated people should not be subject to restrictions during the next wave of the coronavirus in the autumn.

Leader of the Reform Party faction Mart Võrklaev said restrictions should not apply to people who have recovered from the virus, taken a recent test with a negative result and the vaccinated. Restrictions should only apply to people who do not fall into those categories, such as people who are not vaccinated.

"It is important for all of us to understand that the time for restrictions on all members of society will not return. For those who have taken steps to stop the spread of the virus, life must be as free as it is now," he said.

He said members of the government have confirmed it is possible to create these types of restrictions and a plan is being developed for the autumn.

"Today, vaccination is available to all people in Estonia and I encourage everyone to take this simple step," Võrklaev said. He said the minimum target for coverage must be 70 percent.

The Reform Party is the biggest party in the current coalition government and Kaja Kallas, the party's chairman, is the prime minister.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!