Health Board: 96 new covid cases diagnosed

Ninety-six new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed across Estonia during the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Wednesday.

In total, 2,768 tests were analyzed and the positive share was 3.5 percent. The 14-day infection rate is 57.2 percent.

There were 46 cases in Harju County and 31 of those were in Tallinn.

There were 18 cases reported in Tartu County, nine in Pärnu County, five in Jõgeva County, three each in Viljandi and Ida-Viru counties, two each in Valga and Järva counties and one each in Hiiu, Lääne-Viru, Põlva and Rapla counties. There were four cases with no information in the population register.

Fourteen people are being treated in hospital and one new case was opened overnight. The average age of patients is 58.

Yesterday, 8,161 vaccinations were carried out and 605,839 have now been vaccinated at least once. 528,226 have finished the vaccination cycle.

Estonia's vaccine coverage rate is 54.9 percent.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

