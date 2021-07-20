Covid-19 vaccination starts in pharmacies in five cities

Vaccination against coronavirus will take place in pharmacies in eight outlets in Tartu, Rapla, Jõhvi and Narva from Tuesday.

Vaccinations are carried out by trained healthcare workers, mostly nurses.

This week you can get vaccinated at the pharmacy in Rocca al Mare center pharmacy in Tallinn, Tallinn Linnaapteek in Solaris, Ülemiste Südameapteek and Kivila Südameapteek; Jõhvi Park keskuse apteek, the pharmacy in Narva's Astri Center, Rapla Pharmacy and Tartu Sõbra apteek.

Pre-registration is required, more information can be found at vaktsineeriapteegis.ee.

Throughout 2021, vaccination against COVID-19 will be free of charge for all people living in Estonia and also for those who do not have health insurance.

Vaccination is open to all people who are at least 12 years old. Healthcare providers who vaccinate in pharmacies mainly use Pfizer/BioNTech's Comirnaty vaccine

