Government working towards keeping society open for those vaccinated

The government is discussing Thursday options for offering greater freedoms to those who have been vaccinated against coronavirus, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) says.

Kallas said that: "Since everyone in Estonia has the opportunity to get vaccinated, as long as any new strains are covered by vaccines, we will not generally close down society."

This would mean distinctions made between those who had been vaccinated, and those who had not, at cultural, entertainment, sport and other events.

The measure would not be put in place overnight, she added.

"The transition will take place gradually so that all parties and those who want to be vaccinated can prepare for it, but such a change is essential to keep society as open as possible, and to keep the economy working. Vaccinated people will guarantee an open Estonia," she added.

Kallas also acknowledged doctors' and nurses' societies in Estonia for their input in fighting the virus, which she described as meaningful, adding that many of the proposals were under discussion at the cabinet level.

