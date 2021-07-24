Day brings 106 COVID-19 cases

Estonia analyzed 3,084 tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 in the last 24 hours of which 106 or 3.4 percent came back positive, the Health Board said Saturday.

Population register data suggests most new cases were registered in Harju County at 26 of which 23 in the capital Tallinn.

Pärnu County got 22, Tartu County 18, Ida-Viru County 12, Valga and Põlva counties four, Lääne-Viru County, Võru County, Viljandi County and Rapla County three, Hiiu and Saare counties two and Lääne County one new case. Five people diagnosed did not have a permanent address in Estonia.

The case rate per 100,000 people for the last two weeks now stands at 68.6, with initial positives making up 1.9 percent of all test results.

Hospitals opened eight new treatment cases, with 21 people hospitalized. The average age of hospitalized patients is 62, with 13 people hospitalized over the age of 60 (61.9 percent). There were no deaths in the last 24 hours.

Estonia administered 7,431 doses of vaccine. A total of 626,869 people have now been vaccinated of whom 542,218 have received all required doses. 68.8 percent of people over 70 have received at least one shot of vaccine. All counties except Ida-Viru County have vaccinated over 60 percent of 70+ people.

