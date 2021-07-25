Day brings 90 new cases

People enjoying freedom from Covid restrictions. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Estonia analyzed 2,075 tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the last 24 hours of which 90 or 4.3 percent returned positive, the Health Board said on Sunday.

Population register data shows that Harju County registered the most new cases at 45 of which 37 in Tallinn. People were diagnosed in all boroughs, with Haabersti, Mustamäe and Põhja Tallinn yielding the most positives.

Pärnu County got 15, Tartu County 11, Lääne-Viru County and Rapla County four, Ida-Viru County, Järva County, Saare County and Viljandi County two and Valga County one case. Two people diagnosed did not have a permanent address in Estonia.

The case rate per 100,000 people for the past 14 days now stands at 73.4, with initial positives making up 2.1 percent of all test results.

Hospitals opened four new COVID-19 cases and 25 people are now hospitalized. The average age of hospitalized patients is 61 years, with 14 people (56 percent) of all those hospitalized over the age of 60.

There were no new deaths.

Estonia administered 3,350 doses of vaccine in the last day. A total of 619,227 people have now been vaccinated of whom 543,882 have completed their immunization (received all necessary doses). 68.8 percent of people 70 and over have received at least one dose of vaccine. All counties except Ida-Viru County have vaccinated over 60 percent of 70+ people.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

