Gallery: Day three of Viljandi Folk brings top acts to stage

Day three of the four-day Viljandi Folk Festival saw local acts including Svjata Vatra and Trad.Attack! take the stage at the South Estonian town Saturday, ERR's Culture portal reports.

The festival continues Sunday, its final day, with acts from as far afield as Ireland and Georgia, as well as from Finland and acts, such as Nagy Bögö, from Estonia itself.

The festival has also seen young people's award winners take part, as well as those from Eller Music school.

Thursday's opening was attended by former president of Estonia Toomas Hendrik Ilves, who declared in his speech that national culture required propagating along similar lines to those where birds gather seeds, a process which could not take place in isolation, he said.

The festival is the 28th of its kind.

