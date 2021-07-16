Galleries: One-off musical production brings huge 'diver' to Tallinn

A one-off musical production staged in Tallinn was promoted with no less than two aquatic-themed publicity stunts ahead of its performance Thursday.

The production, "Ookean" ("Ocean") is itself to be performed on the waterfront in Tallinn rather than in the confines of a theater, and aims to highlight the issue of pollution of the world's seas.

An eight-meter old-style diving suit, not containing a human diver – its proportions are far too generous for that – but instead a puppet of around the same size, had its only "dress rehearsal", which included being lowered into the sea by crane, close by the Linnahall (see gallery above).

The production's conductor Risto Joost also went for a dip, using up-to-date diving equipment, ETV current affairs show "Ringvaade" reported (gallery below).

"Ookean" is, ERR's Menu portal reports, an audiovisual spectacle which tells the story of water and the inevitability of its human corruption via the use of music and choreography, with Tallinn Sinfoonia and chamber choir Voices Tallinn providing the first of these.

It only got one performance, on the Thursday.

The puppet is moved via ropes connected to the crane, with a remote controlled unit moving its facial features. It was made in Spain, by the Carros de Foc company in Alicante, which is, Menu reports, known world-wide in particular for its giant, marionettes.

Risto Joost's dive was a little further along the coast, at Pikakari beach in Kopli. He said that while he found no major garbage sites during his time underwater, the activity was still quite demanding.

"It feels as if gravity is working in reverse," he said of the experience.

