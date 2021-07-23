Coronavirus outbreak infects 13 at Rally Estonia

Hyundai driver Pierre-Louis Loubet in action in day three of Rally Estonia 2021. Source: Hyundai Motorsport
Thirteen people have contract coronavirus after an outbreak at Rally Estonia in Tartu and South Estonia over the weekend of July 16 and 17.

One of the people who attended the rally infected their partner, while a second person went to the Shooters club in Tartu on July 16 and 17, where six infection cases have since been identified and which the Health Board considers to be a separate outbreak. Some cases have already been confirmed as being the delta strain of the coronavirus.

The Health Board is asking visitors to the rally to monitor their health and if symptoms occur to contact a family doctor and get tested.

Tiia Luht, head of the Southern Regional Department of the Health Board, has asked people to avoid crowded places. 

"The new cases demonstrate that new strains of coronavirus can be transmitted very easily in the open air. There is still the greatest risk of infection in places where there are many people at once. The rules of self-isolation certainly have to be observed, as you may pose an infection risk also when having no clear symptoms," she said. 

Luht encouraged people to get vaccinated and said it is the only way to protect themselves against the virus.

The organizers of Rally Estonia will separately inform all visitors who may have come into contact with the infected at the rally.

There have been other outbreaks in Estonia in recent weeks. Thirty-three infections were identified in connection with a children's camp in Pärnu County but no new cases have been added in recent days. As of this morning, 58 people have become infected after attending the Beach Grind music festival in Pärnu.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

