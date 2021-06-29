SUME music festival takes place at Tallinn's Noblessner on July 2-3

This weekend (July 2 and 3), the SUME Festival will take place at Noblessner. Over the two days, nublu, Trad.Attack !, Ewert & The Two Dragons, NOËP and many other well-known Estonian artists will perform on the main stage of the festival.

The first SUME Festival focuses on domestic music. "Already last year, when the festival was originally supposed to take place, we wanted to offer visitors the best experience from local artists. This year we decided to make the festival longer to complete and diversify the music program - from pop to hip-hop, from folk to rap," the festival's project manager Marek Falgot said.

On Friday, Nublu, Trad.Attack!, Rita Ray and Anett will perform on the main stage of SUME Festival, and on Saturday, July 3, NOËP, Ewert and The Two Dragons, Liis Lemsalu and Gram-Of-Fun will perform. The second stage of the city festival is curated by the party series and the record company TIKS.

"We are glad that the SUME festival invited us to join the group and the organizers trusted our understanding of beautiful music so much that they also gave us a stage called TIKS," one of TIKS's leaders Peeter Ehala, said.

YASMYN, EiK and Rahel will perform on TIKS Music Garden on Friday and jonas.f.k, Maris Pihlap and Jon Hazel on Saturday.

The SUME Festival takes place in Noblessner, in an undiscovered green area behind the Nordic Brewery at Peetri 5.

The gates of the festival will open on both evenings at 5 p.m. To enter the event, you do not need to present a coronavirus certificate or give a quick antigene test, but the organizers will adjure to come to the event in good health. The official program of the SUME Festival will end on both evenings with after-parties at Patarei Sea Fortress.

