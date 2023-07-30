Gallery: Day one of the SUME Festival

Day one of the 2023 SUME Festival.
The third SUME Festival held in Tallinn's Kadriorg Park kicked off on Saturday, July 29.

The two-day festival's first night saw performances by Elderbrook (UK), Nublu, Anett, Gram-of-Fun, Maris Pihlap, Silky Steps, Funk Embassy and Tiks.

The Sunday concert will feature Tom Odell (UK), Rita Ray, Lexsoul Dancemacine, Meelik, Yasmyn, EiK, Funk Embassy and Tiks.

The culinary side of the celebration falls to the festival's head chef Joel Ostrat.

The SUME Festival is a symbiosis of beautiful scenery and art, soothing sounds and exciting flavors as it aims to offer quality free time and activities for the whole family, the event's website reads.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

