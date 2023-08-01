Presidential gardens' bees may give forth bumper honey yield this year

News
Bees.
Bees. Source: ERR
News

Bucking the trend for a downturn in agriculture, a better than average honey harvest can be expected this year, at least in Kadriorg, according to the presidential bee-keeper.

Beekeeper Hannes Praks said: "I once happened to read an article in Time magazine, when Barack Obama was still in the White House, and I read that he had brought beehives to the White House garden."

"That seemed like a great idea, so immediately after reading that article I wrote to the Estonian] president's office asking how come, given that we are a country so close to nature, we don't have any beehives in the presidential gardens here. The topic went through the processing and an answer followed in the mail: 'Okay, come and let's do it'," Praks, who is also an interior designer, went on.

The Kadriorg Rose Garden is most well-known as the venue for the annual Restoration of Independence Day reception, but it is also home to several beehives, year-round. Source: Kairit Leibold / ERR

This year's take will be better than average , he added. "Based on my own little experience, a couple of decades of experience, you could say it will be average or above average," Praks said, noting that working with bees results in the occasional, inevitable sting – he does not wear protective clothing when attending to the hives, adding that this hampers interaction in some ways.

Hannes Praks. Source: ERR

Praks has been a beekeeper for around 20 years, and has been presidential beekeeper for the last seven of these.

A good apiculturist visits his hives every nine days, he told AK.

The presidential beehives total six, three in front of the palace, and three to the rear, in the Rose Garden (Roosiaed).

Praks said that, as with all honey and the bees that make it, Kadriorg honey had a specific aroma and taste, different from produce made elsewhere.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera', reporter Ave Häkli.

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:34

Estonian F3 driver Paul Aron to finish season second in drivers' table

09:51

Gas stations hike the price of fuel again

09:45

Tree disease that has wiped out Kadriorg elms is spreading across Estonia

09:36

July temperatures in Estonia remained fairly constant

09:33

Minister orders special audit over flash Nordica loss

09:04

Estonian movie examines plight of folk dancers in England

08:54

Presidential gardens' bees may give forth bumper honey yield this year

08:46

Early vegetable crop harvest this year around half usual volume

08:37

Animal feed scarcity, cost means many dairy cattle to be slaughtered

08:33

Auditor general: Activity-based state budget is demonstrably unworkable

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.07

Estonia seeking mandate to deploy up to five EDF service members to Niger

31.07

Journalist detained after throwing eggs at Russia's embassy in Estonia

31.07

GDP flash estimate: Estonian economy to stay in recession

31.07

Estonia's inflation slows to 6.3 percent in July Updated

31.07

Estonian researchers to study dangerous laughing gas released by peat soils

31.07

Flight traffic over Estonia down 30 percent since before pandemic

30.07

Interest hikes have not led to lower real estate prices

31.07

Analyst: Economic recovery will take longer than expected

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: