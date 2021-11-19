Over 42,000 bee colonies registered in Estonia this year

News
Bees.
Bees. Source: ERR
News

On November 15, a two-week registration period for bee colonies ended and the Agricultural Registers and Information Board (PRIA) announced that 42,713 bee colonies were registered.

The largest number of bee colonies was registered in Lääne-Viru County, where PRIA received 5,747 notifications of different bee colonies. Pärnu County was second with 4,310 registered colonies, followed by Harju County (4,131) and Tartu County (3,968). There are a total of 2,079 beekeepers in Estonia.

Number of bee colonies by county, November 2021. Source: PRIA

"We are pleased to say that the number of bee colonies in PRIA's farm animal registry has increased over the last years and has now stabilized," said PRIA deputy director Ahti Bleive. "The numbers have certainly been helped by the subsidies paid to beekeepers over the last years."

Considering how important bees are from an ecosystem perspective, Bleive said it is good to know the number of colonies as they head to their hives for the winter. This gives the state options for analysis. "We ask all beekeepers to check if the e-mail address they have registered at PRIA is correct. We can forward important information to beekeepers as fast as possible," Bleive noted.

The Ministry of Rural Affairs is currently drawing up a regulation, which would change the procedure of registering bee colonies.

Editor's note: Since 2018, PRIA has asked beekeepers to register their bee colonies twice a year - in May and in November. The graph published above does not display the numbers of registered colonies for November for the sake of comparison.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:42

Ex-minister: Gambling passion was online betting, not frequenting casinos

17:38

Over 42,000 bee colonies registered in Estonia this year

17:11

Roadside toilets and trash cans fall victim to budget cuts

16:46

Annual bear culling quota of 87 met without difficulty

16:23

Andrei Korobeinik appointed new Riigikogu finance committee chair

15:53

Tallinn cafe amasses Covid rules non-compliance fines totaling €9,500

15:34

Sildaru reaches final in season opener

15:12

Argentine tenor José Cura returns to perform in Tallinn

15:03

Time runs out for parcel delivery arrivals in time for Christmas

14:46

Konrad Mägi piece sold in Sweden breaks Estonian auction record

14:23

Lasso the cat finally makes journey from Jordan to Estonia

14:13

Transport Agency imposes flight restrictions on eastern border

13:50

Icebreaker Botnica arrives from Canada for winter period

13:22

Majority of Estonian border to be fenced after temporary barrier installed

12:56

Isamaa turn to Supreme Court over Riigikogu's remote sittings

12:32

Estonia recalls HYGISUN rapid tests

12:15

Kregor Zirk beats own 400m freestyle record

11:57

Estonia sending almost 100 Defense Forces members to Poland Updated

11:55

Emor survey shows Eesti 200 gaining support

11:21

Wastewater study: Coronavirus spread receding across Estonia

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

18.11

Mihkelson: Who gave Merkel a mandate to speak to Lukashenko?

18.11

PM: Coronavirus restrictions likely to last until next March

18.11

Estonia to acquire new weapons for EDF, Defense League

17.11

Foreign minister: Lukashenko wants to be recognized as president of Belarus

10:32

Health Board: 447 hospitalized patients, 715 new cases, 9 deaths

11:57

Estonia sending almost 100 Defense Forces members to Poland Updated

18.11

Ilves: Ignoring Eastern Europe will not end well

08:18

Gallery: Forest Management Center chooses best nature photos of the year

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: