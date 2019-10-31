ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Bears, cheap import goods troubling beekeepers

Economy
Bees.
Bees. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
While this year's domestic honey yields are average, cheap imported honey is driving prices down, and beekeepers also have to deal with bears pillaging their hives.

Mõisaküla beekeeper Jorma Õigus told regional paper Sakala (link in Estonian) that bears' interest in beehives is greater in spring, after they awake from hibernation, and again in fall before they head back into hibernation.

Beekeepers are also troubled by cheap honey being brought in from the south that is being sold as Estonian honey.

"The price per kilo of honey is around €3 in Lithuania, and clever businessmen are likely importing it and slapping labels on it stating that it's Estonian honey," Polli beekeeper Antu Rohtla said.

The price per kilo of actual Estonian honey has decreased in recent years, and Estonian honey is currently being sold for €7-8 per kilogram.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

honey
